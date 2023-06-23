Services for Terry Don Hutchens, 56, of Little River-Academy will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Inurnment will be in Goree Cemetery at a later date.
Mr. Hutchens died Thursday, June 15, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born June 21, 1966, in Livermore, Calif., to Don and Claudette “Polly” Hutchens. He graduated from Olney High School in 1984. He received an associate of applied science degree in electronics from DeVry University in Irving. He worked at Compaq Computer Corporation in Houston for 15 years and for McLane Company in Temple for 14 years. He married Laura Nulty Hutchens on June 27, 1992.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Lauren Hutchens and Kristen Hutchens; his father; and a sister, Darla Alford.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.