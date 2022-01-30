Services for Michael “Pops” Mungia Sr., 54, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Mungia died Monday, Jan. 24, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 1, 1967, to Enrique “Henry” and Enriqueta “Candy” Mungia in Temple. He worked for Belton Independent School District in transportation.
Survivors include his wife, Malinda “Mindy” Mungia; four sons, Charles Andrew Mungia, Michael Mungia Jr., Paul Edward Tamez and Jacob Ray Baird; two daughters, Cecelia Rose Reyes Mungia and Ashley Marie Reyes Mungia; his first wife, Lisa Reyes Cordova; his mother; a brother, Daniel Mungia; three sisters, Rita Mungia, Lucy Mungia and Lulu Mungia; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, with a rosary at 6 p.m.