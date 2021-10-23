Services for Michael Lynn Loden, 52, of Moody will be 11 a.m. Friday at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Moody.
Mr. Loden died Wednesdy, Oct. 13, at a local hospital.
He was born May 1, 1969, to Danny Lynn Loden and Pamela Gay Calvery in Tyler. He graduated from Moody High School. He worked at Albertsons Grocery Store and various convenience stores.
Survivors include his wife, Jessica Loden; a daughter, Michaela Loden; a son, Jesse Loden; and his mother and stepfather, Bobby Woolard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Texas Association for the Blind.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center of Temple are in charge of arrangements.