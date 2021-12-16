Services for Norma Jean Moon, 88, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Moon died Monday, Dec. 13, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Dec. 23, 1932, in Bell County to Earl and Delma Hitchcock Hester. She lived in the Little River area and graduated from Academy High School. She married Victor Moon Jr. on Dec. 22, 1952. She lived in Arcadia, Ohio, for 50 years before moving to Temple in 2003. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Vicky Jean Rayle of Ohio; a son, Larry Moon of Georgia; a brother, Richard “Red” Hester of Troy; a sister, Ruth “Sis” Powell of Temple; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013.