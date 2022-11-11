Lori Jean
Hamm Waters
Lori Jean Hamm Waters, 58 of Temple, Texas passed away November 8, 2022 in Temple after a short illness. She was born on August 4, 1964 Bellville, Michigan to Shirley A. Bassett and David J. Hamm.
She grew up in San Antonio. She had lived in Temple for the last 35 years. Lori was a strong and independent woman. She loved playing video games, watching the news and scary movies. She loved to collect anything related to wolves and always wished she could have a wolf pup. Lori is survived by her two children Ashley Nicole Stevenson of Temple and Derek Waters of Holland, Texas. She is also survived by her seven siblings who mourn her loss along with her loving mother in law Nellouise Stewart of Georgetown. No services are planned at this time.
Paid Obituary