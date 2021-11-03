BELTON — Services for George Lee Wilhite, 87, of Killeen will be 10 a.m. Friday in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton with the Rev. Joe Diggs officiating.
Mr. Wilhite died Saturday, Oct. 30, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 7, 1933, in Belton to George Robert and Allie Mae King Wilhite. He was raised in Belton and attended schools there. He married Geneva Langston on May 3, 1952 in Belton, and she preceded him in death in 2016. He was a longtime concrete contractor and owner of George Wilhite Construction until his retirement.
He also was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Don Wilhite; and a daughter, Pansy Wilhite.
Survivors include a daughter, Wanda Moore of Killeen.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.