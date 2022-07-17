Carol Sue Dewey Hodge
Carol Sue Dewey Hodge passed away from this life on July 10, 2022. She fought hard against cancer but cancer fights dirty. She is survived by her loving husband Ted Hodge and two loving sons, John Kenneth Slaughter (Deborah) and Benjamin Lee Slaughter and grandchildren, Cody Stewart (Britney) and Kaitlyn Stewart McAulay (Alex), great-grandchildren Aiden and Riley Stewart and many friends in Temple and across the nation. She was preceded in death by her brother Charles Dewey and her first husband Kenneth Slaughter.
Carol was active in many organizations including First Christian Church, Friends of the Temple Public Library, League of Women Voters, Daughters of the American Revolution (Betty Martin Chapter), Daughters of the War of 1812 (Jordan Bass Chapter and the Fano Club.
Carol was born in Little Rock, Arkansas but moved to Wichita, Kansas and became a Kansan. After college and moving to Texas she became a social worker with the State of Texas. After her retirement she worked for Girling and Standards Home Health.
Carol and Ted loved traveling around the world and used the mantra “Let’s!” as the visited Europe, the South Pacific, and the U.S. Carol would like to be remembered as a fun-loving companion. She believed in the Grace that comes to us from Jesus Christ.
In lieu of flowers, please support the organizations listed that Carol enjoyed so much.
A celebration of Life will be held at the First Christian Church on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1:00 P.M.
Paid Obituary