Kenneth (Ken) Wilkinson
A service for Kenneth (Ken) Wilkinson, 93, of Temple will take place at 1:00pm on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Temple with military honors. Rev. Tom Henderson will officiate.
Ken died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at home with his wife Donna and family. He was born on December 30, 1929, in Dallas, Texas, to Lee Allen Wilkinson and Hazel Mae Faulkner Wilkinson. Ken served in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to1952 as a radio engineer. Ken was a Christian and a member of First Baptist Church in Temple. He worked for Texas Instruments, including as a supervisor for 30 years, until his retirement in Temple in 1986.
Ken is survived by his wife of 46 years, Donna Wilkinson; his son Kenneth Lee Wilkinson of San Antonio; daughter Mary Ellen Wilkinson McFarland of Dallas; and Donna’s daughters Rhonda Stirman of Belton and Tammy Mathis of Fort Worth. He was our beloved PaPa Ken to six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Ken will be buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church in Temple, the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Wounded Worriers or a charity of your choice.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary