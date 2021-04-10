BELTON — Services for Dena Louise Montgomery, 58, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Roger Petty officiating.
Private burial will be in Good Hope Cemetery in Anacoco, La.
Ms. Montgomery died Sunday, April 4, in Temple.
She was born Oct. 18, 1962, in Houston to Elton and Helen Joyce White Self. She was a hairstylist. She founded Dena’s Hair Studio in Belton.
Survivors include a son, Jerimy Murray of Chappell Hill, Tenn.; two daughters, Jesse Bowles of Jonesboro and Jenna Clawson of Owl Creek; four sisters, Tina Jackson of Shephard, Rena Johnston of Hemphill, LeAnn Formeller of Conroe and Cindy Congleton of DeRidder; a brother, Andrew Smith of New Caney; and five grandchildren.