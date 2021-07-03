Barbara Sue Harry Hajovsky
Barbara Sue Harry Hajovsky, 79, of Cameron, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Visitation will be on July 5, 2021, from 5 PM to 7 PM at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron, Texas. A funeral mass will be on July 6, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron. A rosary will be recited before the mass at the church, beginning at 10 AM. Burial will follow in the St. Monica Cemetery where she was a member of the church since 1980.
Barbara was born on February 22, 1942 in Freeport, Texas to Ernest and Ethel Harry. She graduated from Brazosport High School in 1960 and the University of Texas at Austin in 1965. She married Adolph George (Bud) Hajovsky on September 14, 1963 and they raised their two children in Houston, Texas, where she lived from 1967 to 1980 until they moved to Cameron, Texas.
Barbara co-owned the Western Auto Store in Cameron, Texas with her husband until their retirement in 2004. She fulfilled a lifelong dream of having her own coffee and tea shop, and owned the Houston Street Emporium from 1996 to 2004 and her chicken salad is still asked about to this day. She was on the board of the Milam County Historical Museum for many years and also served as its president for several of those years. She also started the Little League Girls Softball program in Cameron, and coached a team for a few years.
Family was incredibly important to Barbara. She took care of several aunts and uncles as well as her parents and in-laws as they aged. She was known as “Aunt Bobbie” to her extended family and hosted many holidays at her home. She took numerous nieces and nephews on special trips and vacations and loved them as if they were her own children. She was a dedicated mother and wife. She was a Cub Scout leader, softball coach, play costume maker, cheerleader, and support system to her children.
She and her husband, Bud, spent many wonderful times at their home in Rockport in their retirement years, sharing it with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Ethel Harry, and her brother David Harry.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, A.G. (Bud) Hajovsky, son Stephen, and his wife Cynthia Luna of Stockdale, Texas, daughter Susan Angely and her husband Matthew of Temple, Texas,
2 grandchildren, Hayden Hajovsky and Conner Hajovsky of Stockdale, Texas, brother Ed Harry and his wife Janelle of Johnson City, Texas, brother Wayne Harry and his wife Kay of Austin, Texas, sister Elaine Jenkins of Lake Jackson, Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by longtime family friend Brenda Brown and husband Alvin of Cameron, Texas.
