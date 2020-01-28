Barbara Kay Broussard
Barbara Kay Broussard, 73, of Holland, Texas passed away on January 24, 2020 in Temple, Texas.
Visitation will be 6 PM to 8PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 3220 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX.
Funeral services will be held 10 AM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greathouse Cemetery.
Barbara was born in Taylor, Texas to Jonnie David and Hannah Elizabeth Robbins on March 2, 1946. She went to school at Academy ISD. She married Ronald L. Broussard on June 10, 2000 in Houston, TX. She worked as a Director of Operations with Cosmetology Services for 47 years.
Barbara is survived by spouse, Ronald Broussard; daughters, Sarena Bruce and Teresa Popp; sons, Doug Moon, Ronald Broussard Jr. and spouses; fourteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be William Craik, James Woodall, Joshua Stuart, Kirby Fiebig, Dillion Popp, John Greene, Kyler Popp, and Tyler Tubbs.
The family of Barbara wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of our friends and family for your love and support in celebrating the life of a wonderful and beautiful wife, sister, mother, and grandmother.
Paid Obituary