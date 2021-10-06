Services for James Cleveland “Buddy” Hughes, 64, of Little River-Academy will be held in private at a later date.
Mr. Hughes died Sunday, Oct. 3, in Temple.
He was born Aug. 26, 1957, in Temple to James Carthell Hughes and Berldean Young. He was a resident of Bell County most of his life. He married Debra Ivey in Rogers. He worked as a forklift operator and for LJ Tubing for 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two daughters, Jamie Palmer of New Jersey and Jennifer Mowell of Belton; two sons, James Todd Hughes and Jeremiah Hughes of Little River-Academy; a stepdaughter, Brittannie Rosenka of Oklahoma; a sister, Jonni Davlin of Rogers; and six grandchildren.
