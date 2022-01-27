SALADO — Services for Nadine Gidley, 69, of Salado will be 2 p.m. Friday in the Salado Historic Cemetery with Joe Keyes officiating.
Mrs. Gidley died Sunday, Jan. 23, at a local hospital.
She was born July 2, 1952, in Austin. She moved to Salado and attended Salado High School. She married Jimmie Lee Gidley II. She and her husband owned and operated Salado Electrical Service Company.
Survivors include a son, Jimmie Lee Gidley III of Santa Fe; a daughter, Rebecca Michelle Gidley of Salado; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salado Education Foundation, P.O. Box 458, Salado, TX 76571.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.