Virginia Kay Whitis Obards Harris
Virginia Kay Whitis Obards Harris, 74, of Belton passed away on 28 June, 2023 after a short illness. Virginia was born on December 5, 1948 in Belton, Texas to James A. and Mary K Martens Whitis.
Virginia attended both Nolanville and Belton Schools. She graduated from Belton High School in 1967. She also attended Temple Junior College.
Virginia retired in 2005 as a Financial Systems Analyst from Fort Cavazos (Hood).
She was preceded in death by her Father, James A. Whitis and both her maternal and fraternal grandparents and a brother in law Claude (Buddy) Ashley.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Katherenne Whitis of Belton; two daughters Katherine Pruett of Belton and Kristina Cehand both of Belton; three granddaughters Ashley R. Cehand, Mickayla K Pruett, Alison A. Cehand, one grandson Devin Cehand and two great grandsons Braisen A`Mari Cehand and Kainaan David Ray Waugman all of Belton. Six loving siblings Linda Ashley (her twin) of Moody, Barbara Whitis of Belton, Ronnie Whitis of Belton, Larry Whitis (Cathy) of Belton, Harold Whitis (Debbie) of San Antonio and James Whitis (Jessye) of Belton. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 11:00AM. Visitation will be held at 10:00AM one hour prior to services. Internment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville.
