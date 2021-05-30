KILLEEN — Services with military honors for Norman Frencil Ford, 82, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Ford died May 16 in Temple.
He was born June 18, 1938, in Cumberland, Va.
Survivors include a son, Edward T. Milligan of Fort Bragg, N.C.; four daughters, Linda Martindale and Mary L. Hayes, both of Temple, Joyce A. Ford of Knightdale, N.C., and Norma F. Cussins of Boise, Idaho; and two sisters, Mattie Robinson and Connie Speight, both of Richmond, Va.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.