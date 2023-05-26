Services for Rosa Maria Chavez, 64, of Temple will be at a later date.
Services for Rosa Maria Chavez, 64, of Temple will be at a later date.
Ms. Chavez died Monday, May 8, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Aug. 15, 1958.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Aurora Lozada.
Survivors include three sons, Manuel Salazar, Israel Chavez and Jose Gonzalez-Garcia; two daughters, Erlinda Chavez and Sara Chavez; and 11 grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.