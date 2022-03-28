Services for Pauline Perez, 92, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Perez died Friday, March 18, at her residence.
She was born July 23, 1929, to Agapito and Herminia Carrillo in Granger. She married Vincent Perez on Dec. 24, 1950. She worked for different families assisting with childcare, housekeeping and cooking. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Ester Perez.
Survivors include three daughters, Carmen Nunez, Lupe Davis and Rachel Wilson; a son, Vincent Perez Jr.; a brother, Timothy Carrillo; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, with a rosary at 6 p.m.