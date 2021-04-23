Charles Olen Duncan, 57, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021.
A memorial service for Charles will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
Charles was born August 21, 1963 to Arlene Wilkerson and Daniel J.C. Calhoun Duncan. He grew up in the Kiamichi Mountains in Oklahoma before moving to Odessa TX. He graduated from Odessa High school and went on to pursue a trade as an electrician. Charles was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union # 72 and Vice President and Treasurer of Belton Familia LULAC Council #22403. Charles enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandson.
He was preceded in death by his mother Arlene Wilkerson, Father Daniel J.C. Calhoun Duncan, and son Christopher Duncan. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Tina Duncan, his two sisters Deelovone Lesley, Darlene Bruno, his four children David Duncan, Joshua Duncan, Anthony Ballesteros, Selina Owens, and his only grandson Tazer Emmons.