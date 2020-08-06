Agnes Marie “Aggie” Stojanik Tschoerner
Agnes Marie “Aggie” Stojanik Tschoerner, age 83, of Temple passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at a local hospital. She was born on August 25, 1936 in Corn Hill, Texas the daughter of Louis and Mary Stojanik.
A visitation will take place on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Corn Hill followed by interment at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Corn Hill.
Agnes was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple where she was a member of the Altar Society and the Quilting Angels. She was an avid seamstress and gardener, enjoyed traveling, playing dominoes and cards, and quilting and embroidery.
She is survived by her husband Franklin of Temple, TX, a daughter Linda Drozd of Holland, TX, a son Lynn Tschoerner of Temple, TX, granddaughters Ashley Drozd-Hubik and husband Joshua of Longview, TX and Laramie Chaffin and husband John of Holland, TX, and great-grandchildren, Aislinn and Pierce Chaffin and Sebastian and Kavanagh Hubik. Agnes is also survived by her sister Dorothy Tschoerner and her husband A.J. of Jarrell, TX and two nieces and a nephew.
Agnes was preceded in death by her son Lee Tschoerner and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital (www.stjude.org), to McClane’s Children Hospital in Temple, or to the charity of your choice.
The family asks that anyone who wishes to attend either the visitation and Rosary or the Funeral Mass to please wear a mask while in attendance. Thank You.
