Robert Wayne Crouch
Sept. 22, 1962 - June 20, 2021
Robert Wayne Crouch, husband, father, business owner, and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2021, in Harker Heights, TX at the age of 58. Services will be June 29, at 2pm at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco, with Pastor Randy Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Kurten Cemetery in Kurten. Visitation will be 6-8pm June 28th at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.
Robert was born September 22, 1962, in Lubbock, TX. He graduated from Midway H.S. in Waco in 1981. Robert went on to play Division 1 baseball for Hardin Simmons University from 1981 to 1983 and shortly after, accepted Jesus into his life. He married Karen in 1988 in Bryan and graduated from Texas A&M University in 1994. Together with his wife, Robert started Sedona Staffing in 2000, with offices in Waco, Temple, and Killeen.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Joe Marty Crouch and stepmother Patricia Crouch; mother, Loretta Carey and stepfather Ed Carey; and brother, Danny Crouch.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Crouch; two daughters, Kathryn and Kristin Crouch; brother, Marty Crouch (and wife, Deborah); half-sister, Marrann Norris (and husband, Chad); step-sister, Shonda Leewright Musso (and husband, Mark); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Robert was a leader who inspired others his whole life. He was a great father to his children, steadfast in marriage for 32 years, and unwavering in his faith. Robert was loved by many people and will be dearly missed. Although gone physically, his legacy will continue on.
