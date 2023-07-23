Joan P. Howe
Joan P. Howe (82) of Temple, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
She was born March 9, 1941 in Flat Rock, Illinois, to Verl and Sylvia Pauline (Simpson) Lamb. She graduated from Joliet Township High School.
While raising a family, she received her degree in nursing from Kankakee Community College in Illinois in 1979, at the age of 38. She then worked as a nurse at a local hospital until moving to Temple, TX in the fall of 1981. Upon arriving in Temple, she immediately began working as a nurse at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, until her retirement in 2005.
She had a love for reading, sewing, and quilting. She was a die-hard Cowboy’s fan and loved NASCAR.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert W. Howe Jr.; and one grandchild.
She is survived by her children Norma (Samuel) Garcia, Dean (Renate) Johnson, Verl Johnson, and Carrie (Marcello) D’Landazuri; seventeen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Charles “Jim” Lamb, Eugene “Gene” Lamb, Robert McCall, Sheila “Mary” Swanson; and step-brother Don Billings.
A joint service for Joan and her late husband, Albert W. Howe, Jr. will be held Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 10:00am at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, TX. Followed by inurnment for both at 2:00pm at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, TX.
