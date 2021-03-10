Services for Wanda Lee “Mema” Harvell, 89, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Harvell died Wednesday, March 3, at a Gatesville nursing home.
She was born Nov. 4, 1931 in Gunter to Thomas J. and Grattie Killgo Harvel. She retired from Walmart after 27 years. She also worked for J.C. Penney 1983-1992, was a retired beautician and worked at Texas Instruments in Richardson. She attended Crossroads Church in Belton and Country Worship Cowboy Church in Lott.
Survivors include a son, Butch Hartline of Portland, Ore.; a daughter, Cora Brinzo of Temple; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.