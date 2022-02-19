Services for Betty “Bud” L. Walker Pitts, 77, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Monday at Scanio Harper funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Pitts died Wednesday, Feb. 16.
She was born Dec. 10, 1944, in Temple to Letha B. Thomas and William Avery Walker. She was a hairdresser, a small business owner, a rural mail carrier and a school bus driver for Troy ISD.
Survivors include her husband, David L. Pitts of Troy; a son, Joe Woods of The Grove; a daughter, Wendy Preece of Troy; two stepdaughters, Michelle Chandler of Troy and Wendy Barker of Normangee; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 20 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.