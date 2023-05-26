WACO — Services for M.C. “Tennie” Thomas, 74, of White Hall will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the First Methodist Church in Moody.
Burial will be in Ever Rest Cemetery in White Hall.
Mr. Thomas died Monday, May 22, in Temple.
He was born March 11, 1949, in Moody to Fate Thomas and Cardie Harris-Thomas. He attended South Moody Elementary, South Moody Junior High and graduated from Moody High School. He was a member of Peaceful Rest Baptist Church in Moody. He worked at Moody Country Club, Kinder Manufacturing Company in McGregor, Scott & White hospital in Temple, Burlington Northern Santa Fe, Moody Furniture Company, and Gilmore & Davis Furniture Company in McGregor. He retired in 1999. He married Sandra Thomas on June 28, 1968.
Survivors include his wife of White Hall; two sons, Kelvin Thomas of Venus and Spivey Thomas of Fort Worth; a daughter, the Rev. Tynna Dixon of Burleson; a brother, Jerry Thomas Sr. of Silsbee; two sisters, Lovie Garrett of Fort Worth and Virginia Williams of Harker Heights; and 18 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the First Methodist Church in Moody.
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home in Waco is in charge of arrangements.