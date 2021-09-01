Thurmond Bernard (TJ) Hollins Jr.
Thurmond Bernard (TJ) Hollins Jr. was born on August 5, 1957 in Rosebud, Texas, to Thurmond Sr. and Codelia Hollins.
He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on May 20, 2000. He served for many years as a faithful elder in The North Temple Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was dearly loved by the brothers and sisters.
He was lovingly cared for by the ICU team at Baylor Scott & White before passing due to COVID Pneumonia on August 24, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Codelia Hollins, brothers Kelvin Hollins and Kenneth Hollins, and his father Thurmond Hollins Sr., all of Temple.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of almost 38 years, Cecile, and his daughters, Aisha Young, Tatiana Hollins, and Gloria Dears, all of Temple.
He also leaves his pride and joy, his granddaughters, Laquinta Dears Lockett, Christaja Elkins, Kamryn Young, Kayliana Ward, KaLeah Ward, Kaisley Ward and Kinsley Ward; his dear brothers, Yakila Hollins and wife Aaris of Pflugerville, Jimmy Hollins of Temple and another Thurmond Hollins Jr. of Oakland California; his dearest sister, Camela Young and husband Calvin; sisters, Lydia Diane Cooks and husband Joe of Hearne, Alice Sumpter and husband Jay of El Paso, Shauntia Hollins of Oakland, California; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
