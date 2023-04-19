Florine (Wilde) Pankonien
Florine (Wilde) Pankonien, 86, of Riesel, passed away in a Waco hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Friday, April 21, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marlin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 20th at the funeral home. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM.
Florine grew up in Westphalia, Texas born to Anton and Clara Wilde. On June 2, 1956 she married Bennie Pankonien and they farmed and ranched in the Riesel area. After raising 6 children, she went to work for M&M Mars in Waco until her retirement.
Paid Obituary