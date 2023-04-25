CAMERON — Services for Leland Thomas Baker, 82, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Jerry Dickinson and the Rev. Billy Dickinson officiating.
Burial will be in Marlow Cemetery.
Mr. Baker died Sunday, April 23, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 17, 1940, in Cameron to Choice B. and Lillie Condray Baker. He attended C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron. He was a lifelong farmer in Milam County. He was a member of Hoyte Church of Christ.
Survivors include three brothers, Alton Baker, Harold Baker and Wilfred Baker, all of Cameron; and three sisters, Erna Mae Gann and Joyce Marie Gann, both of Cameron, and Inez Crow of Milano.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.