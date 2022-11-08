BELTON — Services for Gary W. Cahill, 71, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Billy Koinm officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Cahill died Sunday, Nov. 6, at his residence.
He was born March 26, 1951, in Beckley, W.Va., to Lawrence Lester and Elizabeth Sheaves. He married Linda Cartwright on July 13, 1974, in Peru, Ind. He served in the Army for several years. He was a mechanic and worked for Franklin Industrial Minerals, later Lhoist, until retiring.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2011, and by a grandchild in 1992.
Survivors include a daughter, Angela Booth; four sisters, Isabella Vandall, Jane Lester, Susan Lester and Viola Lester; two brothers, Jack Lester and Joseph Cahill; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.