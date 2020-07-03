CAMERON — Services for Jaine Bauer, 91, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in St. Monica’s Cemetery.
Mrs. Bauer died Wednesday, July 1, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 23, 1928, in Milam County to Hugo and Mary Hrozek Krenek. She married Leo Bauer. She had worked as a nursing home medication aide and a member of St. Monica’s Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Edward Bauer and Lawrance Bauer; a sister, Cathrine Chamberlain; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home; a rosary will be recited at 4 p.m.