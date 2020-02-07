Jacob Mitchell Levy
Jacob Mitchell Levy tragically died in a motorcycle accident on the evening of January 27th 2020. Jacob was born on November 19, 1994 to Marty and Carolyn (Conravey) Levy in Lafayette, LA and raised in Katy, TX.
Jacob received a Bachelor of Business Administration in 2017 from the Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Houston. In 2019, he relocated to the Austin area where he was employed as a Sales Advisor for Dell Computer Corporation.
Jacob was a talented singer and student athlete. He was very passionate about cycling and joined 28 of his fraternity brothers from Pi Kappa Phi in support of their philanthropy, The Ability Experience, by cycling in The Journey of Hope, a 68-day bicycle ride across America from San Francisco to Washington D.C. in 2016. He also raised over $7,000 for The Ability Experience prior to the ride from friends and family.
Jacob loved competition and possessed a relentless work ethic in all his pursuits. He had a huge heart, made sincere friendships quickly and easily, and cared so deeply that he would do his best to bring others joy through his outgoing personality.
Jacob leaves behind his girlfriend Madelyn Morneault, sister Nicole Ruth Levy, paternal grandparents Billy Joe and Martha (Mitchell) Levy, maternal Aunt Nancy Conravey, paternal Uncle Paul Levy and cousin Jona.
Jacob is preceded in death by his paternal Great Aunt Carolyn (Levy) Zook, and maternal grandparents Mavis (Johnson) Conravey and Earl Conravey.
The arrangements in celebration of Jacob’s life include a wake on Friday February 7th 6-9 pm at JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 Canal St. New Orleans, LA 70119. Visitation will continue 9-11 am Saturday February 8th with a Mass celebrated in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel at 11 am. Interment immediately following Mass at Lake Lawn Garden Mausoleum.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Houston area for family and friends at The Fellowship, located at 22765 Westheimer Parkway, Katy, TX 77450 at 3pm on Saturday the 15th of February.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Jacob to: The Ability Experience, A Pi Kappa Phi Philanthropy. The address is: 2015 Ayrsley Town Blvd Suite 200 Charlotte, NC 28273 704-504-2400. The link to their website is: https://abilityexperience.org/ Please take a look and learn more about this worthy cause that Jacob felt so passionately about. Condolences may be expressed at www.schoenfh.com
