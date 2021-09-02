ROCKDALE — Services for Jeannette Martine Cooper, 84, of Rockdale and formerly of Hearne, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday in Elliott Cemetery near Hearne with the Rev. Dale Wells Jr. officiating.
Mrs. Cooper died Thursday, Aug. 26, in a Rockdale rehabilitation center.
She was born June 26, 1937, in Robertson County to Thomas Maurice and Mary Ellen Upshaw Martine. She married Dennis Richmond Cooper on June 5, 1955, in Hearne. She was employed as a social worker for the Texas Department of Human Services and she also owned and operated a day care. She also worked as a substitute teacher and was a homemaker. She was a member of Elliott Baptist Church in Hearne.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Nov. 19, 2017.
Survivors include three sons, James Cooper and Dennis Cooper, both of Bryan, and Donald Cooper of Franklin; two daughters, Denise Sifuentes and Janet Cooper, both of Rockdale; a sister, Geraldine Hancock of Elliott; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Elliott Cemetery Association, 9026 W. Highway 79, Hearne, TX 77859.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Friday at Elliott Baptist Church in Hearne.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.