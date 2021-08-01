Paul Albert Ryan
Funeral Services for Paul Albert Ryan will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Broecker Funeral Home Chapel, Salado. Interment will be private.
Paul Albert Ryan, 75, went to be with Jesus on July 21, 2021, in his daughter’s home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 6, 1945, in Cleveland, Ohio to Albert and Eleanor (Morris) Ryan. The family moved to Texas when he was just a young boy. He used to joke that he got to Texas as fast as his parents could get him here.
Paul graduated high school in 1963 from Sidney Lanier High School in Austin, Texas. After graduation, he served in the Army Reserves while obtaining his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Tarleton University. He was a member of a local masonic lodge, and he spent most of his career as a construction engineer.
He is survived by his brother, Geoff Ryan with wife Mary Nell; his daughter, Shannon (Ryan) Harlow with husband Thomas; and his son, Casey Ryan with wife Jessica. He will be missed by his 7 grandkids (Zack, Allen, Devin, Tucker, Julian, Jackson, and Jasper); nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Eleanor; and his niece, Kathleen (Ryan) Jimenez.
The family would like to personally thank Interim Hospice Health Care, the Munson family and numerous family/friends that reached out in a time of need.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Cancer Research Foundation.
