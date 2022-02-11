CAMERON — Services for the Rev. Oscar William Gentry Jr., 98, of Baytown will be 10 a.m. today at Old Providence Baptist Church in Branchville.
Burial will be in Old Providence Cemetery.
Mr. Gentry died Monday, Jan. 24, in Baytown.
He was born March 20, 1923, to Oscar and Mary Gentry in Branchville. He served as a pastor for more than 55 years. He married Harvie Lee Williams in 1943, and she preceded him in death.
Survivors include five sons, the Rev. Eugene Gentry, the Rev. John Gentry, the Rev. Harold Gentry, Michael Gentry and Dennis Gentry; four daughters, Barbara Gentry-Pugh, Judy Thomas, Margaret Barnaba and Cheryl Gentry; 19 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.