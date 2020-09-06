CAMERON — Services for Linda Lynn Peeler, 47, of Buckholts will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral home in Cameron with Richard Crowe officiating.
Burial will be in Corinth Cemetery near Buckholts.
Ms. Peeler died Thursday, Sept. 3, at her residence.
She was born March 29, 1973, in Bryan to Edwin Lyn and Jo Ann Lewallen Peeler. She attended schools in Buckholts ISD. She graduated from Church of the Lord Christian School. She graduated from the International Aviation Travel Academy in 1992. She worked for Scott & White and Kimmy Jackson & Associates. She was a member of Christian Community Church.
Survivors include her parents of Buckholts; a brother, Larry Peeler of Hurst; and a sister, Lisa Marshall of Rogers.
Memorials may be made to the Christian Community Church Missions Account, P.O. Box 8, Buckholts, TX 76518.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.