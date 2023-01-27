BELTON — Services for Floyd William Gaines Jr., 74, of Cameron, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Whitehall/Ever Rest Cemetery.
Mr. Gaines died Saturday, Jan. 21.
He was born March 8, 1948, to Floyd William Sr. and Marsha Mae Gaines in Whitehall. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked as a dietary aide for Veterans Affairs. He married Mary Sue Lenued Gaines on Oct. 6, 1990, in Cameron.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Kevin McClennon; a daughter, Nasheika Lashay Lenued; four brothers, Larry Gaines, Ronnie Gaines, Garland Gaines, and Jackie Gaines; four sisters, Charlene Sanders, Kathy Sanders, Sandy Gaines Dawkins, and Marvie Gaines; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.