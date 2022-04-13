Maidene Barcuch Lawler
Maidene Barcuch Lawler, 80, of Lott, Texas passed away on April 8, 2022.
Maidene was born in Fort Worth, Texas on February 13, 1942 to the late Edward George Barcuch and Sybil Mae Barcuch (née Rumfield). She graduated from Temple High School, class of 1960, and then received a B.S. in Biology with a Minor in English from Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1973.
She touched many lives as an educator. She was a lover of the arts and a creative soul who played piano, worked in colored pencil illustrations, and crafted stories. She wrote poetry, short stories, and novels and currently has a book in the process of being published. She captivated those around her with her vivid storytelling. She was also lover of all animals. She was a free spirit who blazed her own trail.
Maidene is survived by her daughter, Shannon Lawler, her son, Glenn Lawler, and his wife Elaine Lawler, her grandchildren Loretta Krupa (née Seip), Vanessa Seip, Daryll Seip, Audra Lawler, Tiffany Rawlings (née West), and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her cousin Kay Rumfield and the family of her cousin Shelby Rumfield Jr.
Maidene is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Sybil Barcuch, her brother Edward Barcuch Jr., and her sister Linda Jean Horne (née Barcuch).
There will be an intimate service Wednesday, April 13 at 11:45 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lott, TX followed by a private graveside blessing. A reception will follow at the parish hall at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Save the Children Ukraine Relief fund or the ASPCA.
