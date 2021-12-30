Services for Ruby Johnson Dawson, 83, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Dawson died Friday, Dec. 24, at her residence.
She was born April 24, 1938, in Greenville, S.C., to George and Lucille Johnson. She graduated from high school in Greenville, S.C. She worked in security at warehouses in South Carolina and New Jersey.
Survivors include two sons, Charles Johnson of New York and Billy Joe Dawson of Temple; two sisters, Juanita Sullivan and Dollie Cree Sheffield, both of Paterson, N.J.; and two grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.