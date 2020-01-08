BELTON — Services for Jesus Miranda Flores, 67, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Belton Nazarene Church with the Rev. Derek Whitten officiating.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Flores died Sunday, Jan. 5, at his residence.
He was born to Olivia and Longino Flores on July 7, 1952 in Big Spring. He married Rosie Rincones-Flores in January of 1970. He was self-employed, working in lawn care.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Patrick Rincones of Temple; three daughters, Paula Davila, Michelle Flores and April Flores, all of Temple; four brothers, Longino Flores, Jose Flores, Juan Flores and Remigo Flores; four sisters, Mary Perez, Esperanza Davila, Grace Gonzalez and Margarita Rocha; six half-brothers and half-sisters from Odessa; 20 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton, followed by a rosary.