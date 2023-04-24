Services for Lorenzo Hernandez, 88, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Hernandez died Thursday, March 16, at the VA hospital in Waco.
He was born Sept. 5, 1934, in Temple to Justo and Josefa Hernandez. He graduated from Temple High School. He joined the Air Force and later the Army as a paratrooper. He married Angelia Helen Hernandez in Temple. He worked at the Temple VA hospital, for Temple ISD and as a delivery driver for many years. He was a Catholic.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Hernandez; and a son, Ernie Castillo III.
Survivors include a daughter, Janie Dukes; a son, Robert Castillo; five sisters Dolores, Guadalupe, Josie Mary Helen, Maria and Juanita; two brothers, John and Larry; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.