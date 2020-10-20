Marcella Marie Pelzel
On Friday, October 16, 2020, Marcella Marie Pelzel of Rosebud, three-weeks after celebrating her 90th birthday, peacefully transitioned to the next step of her journey to the Lord.
Marcella experienced so many incredible moments during her memorable lifetime. Born to Czechoslovakian immigrant parents in Halettsville, Texas, and growing up there as one of six children during the Great Depression, she learned early the value of hard-work. Shortly after World War II, she married James Pelzel of Westphalia, and relocated to California. Over the years that followed, she and James raised 5 children, and started and grew a thriving small business. In the mid-1980’s, after a successful run in their business, Marcella and James returned to Texas. Over the next 30 years, Marcella directed her energy, passion, and efforts into her community, Church, and, perhaps most of all, family. Despite enduring the economic hardships that defined the formative years for many of her generation, and possessing the ability to persevere and “make do without” that she likewise shared with her contemporaries, she was defined by her generosity. Anyone who had the pleasure of spending much time with her would have no doubt discovered her love for card games, travel, and lively conversation. While struggling over the last few years with declining health, she’d previously been blessed with -- and utilized to the fullest -- an active and vigorous lifestyle. Through it all, in sickness and in health, she was the personification of joy, grace, humility, and devotion.
Marcella leaves behind a large group of grieving loved ones, including her husband James of 73 years, as well as son, John Pelzel, daughter, Cheryl Singleton, son, Rodney Pelzel daughter, Sandy Pelzel and, daughter Leslie Pelzel-Haugan. She is also survived by her sisters Sydonia Swaim and Jerrilyn Hajek. Brother, Valentine Kusy. The loss of “Grandma Marcie” is also shared by her 13 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
-Viewing Wednesday October 21, 2020 5 pm-7 pm at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home Rosebud, Texas
-Viewing at 9 a.m, Rosary service 10 am, Funeral Service to follow in her honor will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, in Rosebud.
-Procession to Westphalia Church of the Visitation Catholic Church, Pavilion for Gravesite.
Paid Obituary