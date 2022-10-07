Private services are planned for Dillon Gabriel Walls, 28, of Temple.
Mr. Walls died Tuesday, Sept. 27, at his residence.
He was born May 10, 1994, in Baton Rouge, La. He graduated from Catholic High School of Baton Rouge. He attended Louisiana State University. He was employed by Federal Express.
Survivors include his mother, Kandace Guidroz Peek; his father, Steven Walls; a brother, Harrison Walls; his paternal grandparents; and his maternal grandmother.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.