CAMERON — Services for Nicholas “Nick” Jasper Roberts, 88, of Cameron will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in the Burnet City Cemetery.
Mr. Roberts died Friday, Feb. 18, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 5, 1933, in Worthington, Minn., to Kenneth William and Jeane E. Muilenburg Roberts. He worked as a nuclear physicist until retiring. He worked with the San Quentin Prison Ministry and served as an elder and deacon in the congregations where he worshipped. He was a member of the Nuclear Materials Management Association and the Marlow Water Supply Corporation.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bettie Lee Essex Roberts, in 2021.
Survivors include four daughters, Pam Scarborough, Karen Sparks, Nickie Payne and DeeDee Roberts; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Cherokee Children’s Home, Sandy Creek Children’s Home or Manuelito Navajo Children’s Home. Donations may be sent directly to the Cameron Church of Christ with a note on the memo line.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.