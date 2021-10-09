Services for Sam Irwin Finto, 88, of Yarrellton will be 11 a.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple with Ralph Noack officiating.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mr. Finto died Tuesday, Oct. 5, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 18, 1933, in Pleasanton to Sam Irwin Sr. and May Bell Feathers Finto. He married Irene Kohut on July 3, 1964, in Academy. He worked for Duplex Products in Temple. He lived the past 10 years in Yarrellton and has previously lived in Barclay for 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a son, Kenneth Finto of Yarrellton; and five brothers, Robert Finto of Troy, Chester Finto of Holland, Tommy Finto and Johnny Finto, both of Huntsville, and Milton Finto of Henrietta.
Memorials may be made to any charity.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.