WACO — No services are planned for Simon DeLaCruz Jr., 56, of Temple.
Mr. DeLaCruz died Sunday, Oct. 16.
He was born June 3, 1966, in Temple to Herlinda Rodriguez and Simon DeLaCruz Sr.
Survivors include three sons, Xavier DeLaCruz and Richard DeLaCruz, both of Temple, and Daniel DeLaCruz of Corpus Christi; his parents; a brother, Kenneth Kelly Jr. of Temple; a sister, Tammy Kelly Rodriguez of Belton; and four grandchildren.