Services for Rose Lashanda Alexander, 34, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Albert Fuentes officiating.
Ms. Alexander died Monday, Feb. 10, at her residence.
She was born June 11, 1985, in Temple. She graduated from Temple High School and from Cybertex Institute of Technology in Killeen in 2019. She was a licensed cosmetologist.
Survivors include her father, Charlie Alexander of Killeen; her mother, Wendy Matthews of Waco; a brother, Dejuan Miles of Temple; and two sisters, Charlene Alexander and Tomikia Alexander, both of Temple.