Robert Wyley Denton
October 23, 1946 – February 6, 2023
Robert Wyley (Bob) Denton was born October 23, 1946, in Galveston, Texas and passed away February 6, 2023. In 1968, he married his high school sweetheart Becky Hamilton. They recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. Together they raised three wonderful children.
Bob was a consummate professional in his chosen field of education. His standard was, “is it good for kids?” In each city where the family lived, he was involved as a community volunteer and faithful churchman. Bob was a good friend to many. Most important to him was the love he found as the family grew to include three amazing in-law children and eight beloved grandchildren.
Through the trials of life, and especially during his decline with Parkinson’s disease, Bob maintained an optimistic attitude and displayed great courage using as his motto, “another day in paradise.” He believed, “that we also celebrate in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces patience, patience produces a well-formed character, and a character like that produces hope.” (Romans 5:3-4)
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Wyley and Roberta Denton, and his beloved brother, Paul. His survivors include: his wife Becky; sons and daughters-in-law Robin and Jamie Denton, David and Bunny Denton; daughter and son-in-law Sarah and Jay Myers; brother and sister-in-law Grady and Loretta Denton; and sister-in-law and husband Sally Hamilton and John Lastovica. And last but not least, he is survived by his wonderful grands Cameron, Cooper, Cash, Miller and Maggie Denton, and Pete, Nora and Caroline Myers.
A service of celebration will be held at St. Stephen’s Episcopal church in Wimberley on March 4 at 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Wimberley Village Library or Parkinson’s Voice Project. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 14700 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley, TX 78676. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.
