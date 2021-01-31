Bobby Charles Schraeder of Temple, Texas passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the age of 88. After several months of declining health, Bobby passed peacefully with his beloved wife Bettie and Jesus by his side.
If you asked a hundred people who Bobby was, they’d all give you a different answer. A loyal friend, mentor, fisherman, godly man, family man, hard worker, gentle soul, a veteran who loved his country.
What he was, was a man who loved the Lord, loved his church, loved his kids and grandkids.
Bobby took great pride in his yard and loved having the best yard on the block. He enjoyed camping with his family especially if it involved Crappie fishing on Lake Belton.
Bobby was born in Perry, Texas on October 10, 1932, to Essie and Charlie Schraeder. The oldest of seven children, Bobby didn’t have the opportunity for much formal education. He helped out on his family’s farm starting at an early age. At the age of 21 he was drafted into the Army and considered it a vacation because he got 3 square meals and had a bed to sleep in. He was stationed in Korea from 1953 -1954. When he returned home, Bobby owned and operated a Sinclair Service Station in Reisel, Texas. After he married his wife Bettie, he went to work for Rainbow Bread company delivering bread to local grocery stores. In 1965, Bobby began working for Frito-Lay which began a 30 year career. Most of his time with Frito-lay was spent at the commissary at Ft Hood in Killeen, TX where he kept the shelves filled. Throughout the years Bobby was top salesman of the year, locally and nationally and was awarded #1 salesman of the year at Ft Hood on more than one occasion.
He met Bettie Johnston at a dance in Waco. They married on May 21, 1960 at Trinity Lutheran in Riesel and were still dancing until his health declined. Bobby was baptized, confirmed and married at his home church.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Dorothy Schraeder and his brother John Schraeder. He is survived by his wife Bettie; children Sharon Rovetto, Randy Schraeder and Cory Schraeder and wife Monica; grandchildren Matthew Mims, Briggs Schraeder, Abigail Schraeder, Millie Rovetto; and greatgrandchildren Christian Mims, Jack Mims, Ryan Mims and Iris Faye Schraeder
A visitation for Bobby is planned for Wednesday, February 3, 2021 - 10AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Funeral to follow at 11AM. All are invited to attend.
People wishing to honor Bobby’s lifelong commitment to family, faith and community can make donations to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple. Please send all donations to 2109 W Avenue H, Temple, TX 76504 or any charity of your choice.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of the arrangements.
Burial will follow at Bellwood Cemetery.
Paid Obituary