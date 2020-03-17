Eshe Adwoa Johnson, 26, of Temple TX, passed away on March 6, 2020 after a valiant battle with bone cancer.
Eshe was born on April 20, 1993 to Valerie Edmonds and Waiyaki Manselle in San Antonio, TX. Valerie later married James Haugh and the two of them co-parented Eshe and her brother, Brahma. Eshe was a sweet, happy, and multi-talented child. She loved to paint and draw and fell in love with dance at the tender age of 6 when she began taking ballet, tap and eventually hip-hop lessons. As a youngster, Eshe moved to Moore, OK where she formed several lasting friendships and attended Moore High School through her junior year before returning to Texas. Eshe graduated from Round Rock High School in 2013. Her dream of becoming an Occupational Therapist stemmed from her admiration of the Occupational Therapists who worked with her brother, Christian. Eshe attended Austin Community College and worked as a Girl Scouts of America Camp Counselor and Mentor, something she was extremely proud of.
In 2014, Eshe met Cody Johnson and they wed on October 24, 2019. Two children were born from their loving relationship: Lynyx Evander and Avacyn Erys. Eshe was a stay at home mom who devoted her time to caring for her family and did her very best to ensure that they lived in a loving, kind and Godly atmosphere. She was a diligent overseer to the therapists that worked with Lynyx. Her deep faith and love for the Lord sustained her as she battled cancer. Her courageous fight will serve as an inspiration to all who knew and loved her.
Eshe is preceded in death by her uncle, Brahma Edmonds.
Eshe leaves many behind to cherish her memory, including her husband, Cody, her children Lynyx and Avacyn; her mother, Valarie; her father, Waiyaki; stepfather, James; sister, Camil; brothers, Brahma and Christian, a maternal great-grandmother, a paternal great grandmother, a maternal grandmother, two paternal grandmothers, a great aunt, five aunts, as well as a host of cousins and other relatives.
A memorial service for Eshe will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11 o’clock a.m. at Celebration Church (north auditorium) in Georgetown, Texas.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.