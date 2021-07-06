BELTON — Services for Ruby Lee Drake, 86, of Thorndale will be 10 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Marshall Bishop officiating.
Burial will be in McDowell Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Drake died Saturday, July 3, in Temple.
She was born Nov. 14, 1934, in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Ruby Jo Pachl; two sons, Calvin Drake and George Drake; two sisters, Betty Williams and Ruth Ward; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Flowers may be sent to the funeral home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.