ROCKDALE — Services for Armondo Montoya Requena, 30, of Rockdale and formerly of Thorndale will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Thorndale City Cemetery.
Mr. Requena died Sunday, Jan. 2, in Rockdale.
He was born March 6, 1991, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, to Manuel Montoya and Maria Consuelo Requena. He graduated from Thorndale High School. He was a member of Oasis Church. He later moved to Rockdale and worked as a carpenter in home construction.
Survivors include his mother; his father; two brothers, Jesus Requena and Victor Montoya; and two sisters, Brenda Montoya and Beatriz Montoya.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, with a prayer service at 7 p.m